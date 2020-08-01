Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19 cases breach 1.50 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh with 9,276 fresh infections

Covid-19 cases breach 1.50 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh with 9,276 fresh infections

According to the latest government bulletin, the states Covid-19 cumulative tally showed 1,50,209 confirmed cases, 72,188 active, 76,614 recoveries and 1,407 deaths till 9 am on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 18:29 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Amaravati

The state completed 20,12,573 tests at the rate of 37,689 per million population, with a positivity rate of 7.46 per cent. (REUTERS)

Coronavirus cases crossed the 1.50 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday as another 9,276 were added but a record high of 12,750 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest government bulletin, the states Covid-19 cumulative tally showed 1,50,209 confirmed cases, 72,188 active, 76,614 recoveries and 1,407 deaths till 9 am on Saturday.

The state completed 20,12,573 tests at the rate of 37,689 per million population, with a positivity rate of 7.46 per cent.

Thanks to a record number of discharges in a day, the recovery rate again climbed to 51 per cent while the mortality rate dipped further to 0.94 per cent.



Of the 58 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam accounted for eight each, Guntur seven, Anantapuramu, Chittoor and Kurnool six each.

With 201, Kurnool became the first district in the state to register over 200 Covid-19 deaths while East Godavari is behind with 172.

East Godavari, which tops the state with 21,271 total cases, showed a remarkable improvement on Saturday after 5,880 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and brought down the number of active cases to 7,782.

But Visakhapatnam showed a worrying trend as it added another 1,155 new cases, pushing its overall tally to 11,920, with 8,698 of them active.

Anantapuramu district also added 1,128 fresh cases, making its cumulative count 15,827, with 8,822 active.

Kurnool recorded 1,234 and Guntur 1,001 more cases in the last one day, taking the aggregate to 18,081 and 15,669 respectively.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Iran says it detains leader of California-based exile group
Aug 01, 2020 19:00 IST
UK PM honours Indian-origin dancer for online Bhangra classes during lockdown
Aug 01, 2020 18:56 IST
Karnal woman found dead, husband, his 3 relatives booked for murder
Aug 01, 2020 18:54 IST
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
Aug 01, 2020 18:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.