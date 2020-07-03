Covid-19 cases cross 3000-mark in Uttarakhand, CM allocates Rs 11.25 crore for more tests

Seventy-six Covid-19 patients were also discharged from different hospitals in the state on Friday with a maximum of 14 each from Dehradun and Pauri districts. (HT PHOTO.)

Covid-19 positive cases crossed the3000-mark with 64 fresh cases reported in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand on Friday, state health department officials said.

The state’s tally of coronavirus cases has now increased to 3,048, out of which 2,481 have recovered, taking the recovery rate in the state to 81.4%.

Most of the fresh cases on Friday have been reported among people who had travel history from Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Afghanistan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Mangalore and Ghaziabad.

Six of the new cases included contacts of an earlier Covid-19 positive case and two are healthcare workers in US Nagar district. Seventy-six Covid-19 patients were also discharged from different hospitals in the state on Friday with a maximum of 14 each from Dehradun and Pauri districts.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Friday evening, the 64 fresh cases included a maximum of 21 from Dehradun district, followed by Nainital (13), US Nagar (12), Almora (8), Bageshwar (3), Chamoli (2), Champawat (2), Haridwar (2) and Pithoragarh (1).

The state had reported its first positive Covid-19 case on March 15. The cases started increasing after May 23, when people started returning to the state in huge numbers.

A total of 42 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now with four patients dying due to the contagion, according to health officials. The rest of the positive patients died due to co-morbidities and other causes, health officials said.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 53.9.56 days, while the infection rate is 4.6%. The state has so far tested 73,000 samples of which results of over 5,700 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 91 containment zones in five districts including a maximum 68 such in Haridwar, followed by 10 in Dehradun, 5 in Tehri Garhwal, 4 each in Uttarkashi and US Nagar.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said the state government has approved Rs 11.25 crore for increasing testing facilities and infrastructure for Covid-19 in the state. Of this Rs 11.26 crore, Rs 3.75 crore each will be provided to government medical colleges at Dehradun, Haldwani and Srinagar.