Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Covid-19 cases cross 73,000-mark in Uttarakhand, death toll over 1200

Covid-19 cases cross 73,000-mark in Uttarakhand, death toll over 1200

Out of 73,527who have tested positive so far, a total of 66,855 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 90.93%. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.65%.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

On Friday, 391 Covid-19 positive people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in different districts with a maximum of 103 from Dehradun district. (HT PHOTO.)

Uttarakhand on Friday reported 530 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 73,527. Five more Covid-19 patients also died in the state, taking the death toll to 1201.

Out of 73,527who have tested positive so far, a total of 66,855 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 90.93%. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.65%.

On Friday, 391 Covid-19 positive people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in different districts with a maximum of 103 from Dehradun district.

According to the health bulletin issued on Friday, a maximum number of cases were reported from Dehradun district. With eight positive cases each, Uttarkashi and Bageshwar reported the least number of cases on Friday.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum of 20,879 Covid-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (11,985), US Nagar (10,233) and Nainital (8,465).

The state health department has so far tested 13.01 lakh people of which results of over 18,000 are awaited.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Nov 28, 2020 00:17 IST
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
Nov 27, 2020 23:35 IST
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
Nov 27, 2020 23:40 IST
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Nov 28, 2020 00:16 IST

latest news

New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions
Nov 28, 2020 00:42 IST
Opposition insists on winter session, Himachal cabinet to take final call
Nov 28, 2020 00:42 IST
Explosion from gas leak in vacant Thane flat causes panic
Nov 28, 2020 00:42 IST
Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli civic bodies reduce rentals by 75% for theatre
Nov 28, 2020 00:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.