Covid-19 cases fall in Delhi, Mumbai: Number of tests, other possible reasons

Delhi and Mumbai, the two largest cities in the country, are also among its worst Covid-19 hit regions. While Delhi, the national capital, has recorded nearly 249,259 cases of the coronavirus disease so far, Mumbai, the financial centre, has registered 186,276 cases.

On Monday, Delhi and Mumbai saw relatively low spikes of 2,548 and 1,837 respectively.

Here are the likely reasons behind the fall in the number of cases in Delhi and Mumbai:

(1.) The number of Covid-19 tests per day in both Delhi and Mumbai have gone up recently. While Delhi, for example, has done 135,723 tests per million, testing in Mumbai has also increased in the last three months.

(2.) Last week, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain had spoken about a ‘downward’ trend in the capital’s positivity rate ‘due to increased testing over the past 10-12 days.’

(3.) However, low number of cases could also be due to less tests conducted on Sunday. One of the reasons behind this, officials say, is many people are unaware Covid-19 test centres are open on Sundays as well.

(4.) While both Delhi and Mumbai have opened up considerably in recent days, as indeed the rest of the country has, as part of the ongoing Unlock 4.0, most private offices are yet to resume working at full strength. Maharashtra, for example, has allowed private offices to work with 30% strength.

(5.) Similarly, strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols has helped keep the numbers low. While going out in the middle of a raging pandemic is always risky, following protocols- -like wearing a mask- -gives one the best possible chance to avoid catching the infection, experts say.

(With agency inputs)