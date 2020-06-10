Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 31,000-mark, over 90,000 patients in Maharashtra: State tally

Coronavirus cases in the country show no sign of abating. The national Covid-19 tally on Wednesday jumped to 276,583. According to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health, 135,205 patients have recovered across the country while 7,745 have lost their lives.

The national capital inched towards another grim milestone after Covid-19 cases here crossed the 31,000-mark. Maharashtra, which officially has more Covid-19 cases that China, witnessed its tally zoom to 90,000 on Wednesday. Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan continue to struggle with a high incidence of Covid-19 infections.

Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have also seen a surge in Covid-19 numbers. All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recovered.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise breakup of Covid-19 numbers.

The big 5

Maharashtra

Covid-19 tally here jumped to 90,787 on Wednesday. As many as 3,289 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 42,638 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 cases have jumped to 34,914 in the southern state. Three hundred and seven people have died of Covid-19 in the state, over 18,000 people have recovered.

Delhi

In the national capital, the Covid-19 tally rose to 31,309 on Wednesday, 11,861 patients have recovered here while 905 have died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat

PM Modi’s home state saw the Covid-19 rise to 21,014 on Wednesday. The state has seen 14,365 people recover from coronavirus while 1,313 people have died.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 11,245 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 8,328 people have recovered in the state while the death toll stands at 255.

Covid-19 spread in other states

Madhya Pradesh has less than 10,000 coronavirus cases while Uttar Pradesh has seen Covid-19 cases jump beyond the 11,000-mark.

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have jumped to 8,985. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 5,459 while Andhra Pradesh has reported 5,070 Covid-19 cases till date. Karnataka has reported nearly 6,000 coronavirus cases till date. Telangana has over 3,900 coronavirus cases while in Jammu and Kashmir the tally has crossed the 4,300-mark. Haryana nears the 5,500-mark while Odisha has reported over 3,000 cases.

Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tripura and Assam are states where Covid-19 cases are under the 3,000-mark.

States like Manipur, Chandigarh, Goa, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, Dadra Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.