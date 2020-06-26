Covid-19 cases in Goa cross 1,000-mark, CM says community transmission

Sections
On Friday, 44 new cases were detected taking Goa’s total count to 1039 of which 667 are active patients with 370 having recovered.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 22:20 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

More than 90% of Goa’s cases were registered during the month of June. ( Photo Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday conceded that Goa had entered the stage of community transmission with cases springing up in various parts of the state with no apparent link to the first few local cases in the state.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes at the end of a week in which the state saw a rise of 44-46 cases each day taking the number of total cases past the 1,000-mark.

“We are getting cases across the state and it is being transmitted among contacts. But we will have to say that this is community transmissions. We will have to accept this. All the cases can be traced to some link or the other,” Sawant said on Friday.

“It has reached in a big way in various talukas, yet we have to take care to use masks and sanitizers and awareness and education and law enforcement from the police. If people cooperate then we will be able to control it,” Sawant said.



“All patients are stable and I am in touch with the hospitals and care centres. Monitoring is going on through the collectors for those in home quarantine,” Sawant said.

More than 90% of Goa’s cases were registered during the month of June. At the start of the month there were less than 100 cases registered in the state. Two persons have succumbed to the disease.

Sawant has assured that testing of all contacts and neighbours of those who have tested positive are being tested and quarantined.

