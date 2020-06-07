Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19 cases in Tripura rise to 750

Covid-19 cases in Tripura rise to 750

Most of the new patients have a recent travel history to other states.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 14:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Agartala

A worker arranges beds to prepare a quarantine centre in an indoor Hapania International Fair Complex, in Agartala on Wednesday. (ANI)

The number of coronavirus cases in Tripura rose to 750 on Saturday after 55 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a tweet said, “Alert. 55 people found Covid-19 positive cases in Tripura today out of 1125 samples tested. Majority of the positive patients have travel history and others were in contact of Covid-19 patient. Stay Cautious & Safe.” Of the total 750 patients in the state, 173 have been cured.

According to latest reports, 24,826 out of 37,761 persons put under surveillance have completed their 14 days observation period and been discharged.



However, 542 people are still in different quarantine centres and 12,093 others home quarantined. The state has so far tested 33,276 people for Covid-19.

