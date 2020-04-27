Covid-19 cases near 28,000-mark, PM Modi and CMs discuss the way ahead: 10 points

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 27,892 on Monday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 20,835 active coronavirus cases in the country, 6,184 patients have been cured or discharged while 872 people have died from the deadly contagion. There were 1,396 new cases of Covid-19 and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with chief ministers of various states over the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. While all other CMs, or their representatives, were present during the interaction, chief ministers of nine states could only speak during the meeting .

Here are the latest developments:

1. Chief ministers of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana participated in a meeting with PM Modi via video conferencing. Other chief ministers were asked to send their submissions in writing.

2. Except for Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh, all other states expressed willingness to lift the Covid-19 lockdown.

3. During the meeting, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said the state has started door to door screening, similar to the polio campaign. “We are working on a similar mechanism and four crore people have been screened,” he said.

4. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said in hotspots areas of the state and after the Nizamuddin incident, Surat Vadodara and Ahmedabad have increased surveillance and started treatment of affected people.

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked chief ministers to ensure no stigma is attached to the coronavirus disease in their respective states.

6. PM Modi stressed on the importance of maintaining distance to avoid coronavirus. “Do gaj ki doori (a distance of two yards). We have to keep spreading this message and should be a life lesson for all,” he added.

7. The RBI announced Rs. 50,000 crore Special Liquidity Facility (SLF) for mutual funds in a bid to ease liquidity pressures on mutual funds (MFs) amid the coronavirus crisis and Franklin Templeton mess.

8. PM Modi on Monday said that the 300 districts across the country where no Covid-19 positive case has been reported “should be treated as sacred”.

9. Haryana home minister Anil Vij said people who reside in the state but work in the national capital are “corona-carriers”. He has appealed to the Delhi government to make staying arrangements for such people there itself.

10. With 1002 patients, Telangana became the ninth state with over 1000 coronavirus cases in the country.