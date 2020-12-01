Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India, says govt

Relatives of a man who died of Covidd-19 related complications, wait to cremate his body at Vadaj Cemetery in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. India has more than 9 million cases of coronavirus, second behind the United States. (AP)

The Union health ministry said on Tuesday India has been recording one of the lowest Covid-19 cases per million among the big nations reeling under the coronavirus pandemic. “The average daily positivity rate last week was 3.72%. Among all the big nations in the world, cases per million in India are the lowest. The last seven days trends show that European nations are witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases,” said health ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Bhushan said India’s cumulative positivity rate has decreased from 7.15% to 6.69% during November 11-December 1 period. “In November 2020, the number of recoveries has been more than the number of new cases,” Bhushan said.

A total 12,78,727 cases were reported in November, a decrease from October’s 18,71,498, accounting for about 13.51 per cent of the total Covid-19 infections reported so far. A total of 88,89,585 people has recovered from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.94 per cent.

The health ministry official also confirmed that adverse events are unlikely to impact the delivery timeline of Covid-19 vaccine. “Whenever clinical trials start, subjects are expected to sign a prior informed consent form. This is global practice; it happens across all countries. The form tells the subject about possible adverse events that may happen in case one decides to participate in the trial,” Bhushan explained.

India on Tuesday recorded 31,118 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease, pushing the country’s tally to 94,62,809 and the death toll climbed to 137,621 after 482 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours. India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23 and 4 million on September 5.