Covid-19 cases, positivity rate steadily decreasing, Kejriwal tells PM Modi at review meet

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meet with the chief ministers of all states to review the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in their respective areas,...

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 12:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi saw a peak of 8,600 cases on 10 November in the third peak, Kejriwal said. (ANI file photo)

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meet with the chief ministers of all states to review the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in their respective areas, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed him that Covid-19 cases and positivity rate has been steadily decreasing in the national capital since November 10. Delhi saw a peak of 8,600 cases on 10 November in the third peak, Kejriwal said.

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed PM Modi that Delhi saw a peak of 8600 Covid-19 cases on 10 November in the third peak. Since then cases & positivity rate are steadily decreasing. The high severity of third wave is due to many factors including pollution,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said, according to news agency ANI.

Senior officials at the CMO also said that Kejriwal sought PM Modi’s intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning from adjoining states especially in view of recent bio decomposer. Kejriwal also sought reservation of additional 1000 ICU beds in central govt hospitals till third wave lasts.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday had said the pollution caused by stubble burning has led to a higher number of Covid-19 deaths in the state.

The national capital for the past several days has been adding the highest number of cases towards the country’s daily Covid-19 tally. As many as 4,454 fresh cases and 121 more fatalities were recorded on Monday. This is the sixth time in the last 12 days that the daily toll crossed the 100-mark.

