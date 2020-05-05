Covid-19 cases rise among BSF personnel, 67 now infected

A BSF personnel is seen wearing protective face masks amid rising coronavirus concerns at India Gate in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT hoto)

Sixty seven personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have so far tested positive for Covid-19, the organisation said in a statement Monday night.

Out of the 67 cases, 24 are from Tripura from where 13 more positive results were reported Monday of samples taken from people from a BSF campus.

They include 10 BSF personnel and three family members 03 (wife and two kids) of a BSF trooper who had tested positive on Sunday.

In Delhi, 41 BSF personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 while one trooper Kolkata is the only positive case in that city so far.

The BSF said that another personnel, while on leave has also been detected Covid-19. He is admitted in the hospital in his home town. It did not mention the place.

Two floors of the BSF headquarters in Delhi were sealed on Monday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The BSF, one of India’s seven central armed police forces is still better off than the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) which has reported 135 positive cases in a battalion in Delhi over the last few days.

The Covid-19 cases among the police forces have set alarm bells ringing in the ministry of home affairs (MHA) which is responsible for the internal security of the country.

On Sunday, the MHA asked chief secretaries, director generals of police (DGPs) of all states and heads of central paramilitary forces to “prepare a second line of defence” in police to make up for those who may be rendered ineffective due to Covid-19.