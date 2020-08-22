Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 patients, count over 1.6 lakh

The number of containment zones in Delhi has risen from 539 on August 1 to 591 on August 21, with officials attributing the rise to smaller areas which are being contained now. (BLOOMBERG.)

After witnessing a slight dip in Covid-19 cases earlier this month, Delhi on Saturday logged 1,412 new cases of coronavirus taking the infection count in the national capital to 1,60,016 while the death toll touched 4,284, health department data indicated.

At least 14 people succumbed to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,284.

On Saturday, 1,230 coronavirus patients recovered and were discharged from city hospitals. A total of 1,44,138 patients have recovered, migrated or been discharged while the number of active cases in the capital currently stand at 11,594.

According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin, 6,090 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 13,345 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

With the 1,412 fresh Covid-19 cases, the tally has now crossed the 1.6 lakh mark.

The number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 591. The number of containment zones in Delhi has risen from 539 on August 1 to 591 on August 21, with officials attributing the rise to smaller areas which are being contained now.

According to health department data, the number of containment zones had decreased to 496 in the national capital on August 2 and had witnessed a marginal increase to 499 on August 4. On those days, the number declined to 481 and 466. On August 12, the number of containment zones went past 500.

After a dip in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the government has issued an order for winding up healthcare facilities operating in banquet halls linked with the designated Covid-19 hospitals of the Delhi government.