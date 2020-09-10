Covid-19 cases surge: Top 10 cities in India worst hit by the pandemic

Though authorities attribute this sudden rise in cases to aggressive Covid-19 testing across the country, experts fear India can witness a second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)

India has, over the past few weeks, seen a constant spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19)cases recorded in a single day. From around 75,000 in late August, the country is now recording more cases in 24 hours than the infection count of some of the worst-hit countries.

On Wednesday, India recorded nearly 90,000 new cases and 1,115 deaths due to Covid-19, taking the tally and death toll to 4,370,129 and 73,890 respectively.

Though authorities attribute this sudden rise in cases to aggressive Covid-19 testing across the country, experts fear India can witness a second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Here is a look at the top 10 cities which are severely affected by Covid-19:

Delhi: The national capital, which had set an example in containing the spread of Covid-19 in India, has failed to limit the surge in daily cases. The city-state broke its own record on Wednesday after 4,039 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, which pushed the tally to over 2,00,000. Delhi had last seen the highest single-day spike on June 23 when 3,947 Covid-19 cases were recorded in a single day.

Mumbai: The financial capital of the country had a moment of relief as the case curve had flattened in August. But the sudden spike in daily Covid-19 cases has again made Mumbai one of the worst-hit cities in India. 2,227 to be fresh cases were logged on Wednesday which pushed the city’s Covid-19 count to 1,60,744. Mumbai reported 15,227 cases in just the first nine days of September as against 30,474 in the entire August.

Also read: Close to 1 lakh daily cases push India’s Covid-19 tally to above 4.4 million

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 tally is over 4,80,000 of which Chennai has been the biggest contributor. Chennai continued to report less than 1,000 cases for the seventh consecutive day.

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s capital for the past few days has logged over 2,800 cases of the coronavirus disease in a single day. The state’s caseload, meanwhile, has crossed the 400,000-mark now. Bengaluru on Monday recorded its first case of a recovered patient getting infected again with Covid-19.

Bhubaneswar: The city has been among the worst performers when it comes to Covid-19. In fact, Odisha is among the states which are areas of concern for the Centre. The state’s Covid-19 count crossed 135,000 on Wednesday after 3,748 new cases and 11 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Bhubaneswar recently turned into a Covid-19 hotspot and has been adding around 400 cases daily. The capital city is also facing a severe shortage of ICU beds.

Jaipur: The capital city of Rajasthan is worst affected from the outbreak. The total Covid-19 cases Jaipur are over 13,000 while the death toll stands at 292 .

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is adding over 300 cases of Covid-19 on a daily basis, pushing Telangana’s daily case count to nearly 3,000.

Mohali: Punjab on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,137 Covid-19 cases after which the state’s infection tally reached nearly 70,000. Mohali added 319 cases to the overall caseload.

Faridabad: The worst hit city in Haryana, Faridabad recorded 287 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. Faridabad has the highest positivity rate which is over 31 per cent in urban areas and 22.2 per cent in rural areas.

Indore: Indore on Wednesday reported 287 fresh cases of Covid-19 and five deaths, which took the city’s tally and death toll to 15,452 and 432 respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)