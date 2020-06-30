Covid-19 casualties in Jammu and Kashmir cross 100

Six Covid-19 patients died in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday taking the death toll due to the coronavirus infection in the union territory to 101 in 114 days since first cases emerged on March 9.

Meanwhile, 260 more people tested positive for Covid-19 taking the tally in the Union Territory to 7,497, officials said.

They said that of the six deaths, five were reported in Kashmir Valley and one in Jammu division’s Kathua district.

A 23-year-old youth from Shopian and a 65-year-old woman of Srinagar succumbed in Srinagar’s Chest Diseases Hospital while a 53-year-old man from northern district of Baramulla died at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Bemina. A 65-year-old Qamarwari man’s sample tested Covid positive after his death at SMHS Hospital.

“The young man from Shopian was an accident case with a serious head injury and was shifted from SMHS Hospital on Monday. The woman was having multiple ailments including hypertension and diabetes,” said medical superintendent of Chest Diseases Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak.

A relative of the Baramulla man said that he tested positive few days back and was very serious. “He had pneumonia and could not survive,” he said.

In Jammu division, Kathua district reported its first Covid-19 related death after an 85-year-old woman from Basohli area died at Government Medical College. A doctor said that she was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and was on oxygen since June 25.

Of the total 101 deaths in J&K, 89 have been reported in Kashmir division while 12 were in Jammu division.

Dr Nisar ul Hassan,a senior doctor representing a faction of Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), on Tuesday said Covid-19 is killing more men than women in Kashmir valley.

“Nearly 72% of those who died from Covid infection in the valley were men while women accounted for 28% of deaths,” said Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

“70 percent of men who died from the novel coronavirus were above 60 years of age and the average age was 62,” he said.

Dr Nisar said 86 percent of males who died had preexisting medical conditions with high blood pressure in 18 (28.57%) followed by diabetes in 10 (15. 87%), chronic lung disease in 8 (12.69%), cardiovascular disease in 6 (9.52%), cancer in 4 (6.34%) and chronic kidney disease in 4 (6.34%). Two had brain hemorrhage, one had chronic liver disease and one had hematological condition.

“Nine patients (14.28%) had no underlying health issues and they were apparently healthy,” he added.

Dr Nisar said the gender disparity in death could be biological or behavioral. “Women have more robust immune system than men and are able to fend off infection. The female sex hormone appears to play a role in immunity, as does X chromosome which contains immune-related genes. Women carry 2 X chromosomes, men only one,” he said.

Dr Nisar said men smoke at higher rates than women that damages the lung defense and increases the risk of severe infection. “Males are more likely to have medical conditions that can make Covid-19 infection more fatal in them,” he added.

Among the 260 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday were 60 CRPF personnel. A total of 228 of the new cases are from Kashmir and 32 from Jammu division. Among these, 22 patients have a travel history.

The number of active cases stands at 2,674 after 137 more patients recovered on Tuesday. The government statement said, “22 people were discharged from Jammu division and 115 from Kashmir.”

So far, 4,722 people have been cured in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 62.9 %. Of the total recovered, 3,564 are from Kashmir while 1,158 are from Jammu division.

The highest number of active cases is in Srinagar district at 594 followed by 463 in Baramulla , 256 in Pulwama and 234 in Kulgam district.