Covid-19: Centre asks States to follow guidelines for effective home isolation

The Health Ministry had issued revised guidelines regarding home isolation on May 10. The guidelines continue to be effective, as on date, read a statement.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 07:36 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

As per the Ministry guidelines, very mild and pre-symptomatic Covid-19 patients can opt for home isolation provided the patient has a room to himself/herself with toilet facility and has an adult attendant /caregiver. (Sakib Ali/HT file photo. Representative image)

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested the states to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines on home isolation at the field level to effectively curb spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the Ministry guidelines, very mild and pre-symptomatic Covid-19 patients can opt for home isolation provided the patient has a room to himself/herself with toilet facility and has an adult attendant /caregiver. Also, the patient shall agree to monitor his health and regularly inform the health status to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams.

“An important clause of the Revised Guidelines is that the treating doctor is satisfied about the patient opting for home isolation based on medical assessment and assessment of his/her residential accommodation. In addition, the patient shall fill in an undertaking on self-isolation and shall follow home quarantine guidelines,” the statement read.



Also, all such cases of home isolation further shall be monitored by teams of well-oriented doctors on a regular basis, their discharge should follow the required guidelines and shall be reported as per norms.

In this regard, the statement said that some instances have been noticed wherein home isolation is allowed in a routine manner in certain States, and clauses of the revised guidelines are not followed in letter and spirit.

“This may lead to spread of the disease within the family members and neighbours, more so in urban settings such as dense urban agglomerations,” the statement read.

