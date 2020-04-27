Civil aviation ministry HQ reopens; ‘is sanitized and safe,’ tweets Hardeep Singh Puri  

Sections
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was working out of Nirman Bhawana and Udhyog Bhawan in the meanwhile, said that he worked from the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan office today.  

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 15:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri being screened by a health worker. (PTI)

The headquarters of the Ministry of Civil Aviation at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Delhi, reopened on Monday. The office was sealed last week after a civil aviation staffer tested positive for coronavirus on April 21.

In a tweet, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, said that the office has been sanitised, “is safe and has been reopened”.  

Puri, who was working out of Nirman Bhawana and Udhyog Bhawan in the meanwhile, said he worked from the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan office today.  



“The @MoCA_GoI office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan is sanitized, safe, up & reopened. It was sealed after one of our colleagues tested positive for #COVID19 on 21st April. After operating from Nirman Bhawan & Udhyog Bhawan for a while, I worked out of my Civil Aviation office today,” Puri tweeted out. 



The ministry personnel who tested positive for Covid-19 had attended the office on April 15. 

“An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April 2020 has tested positive for COVID19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the Premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self isolation as a precaution,” the ministry tweeted out.

Puri came out in support of the staffer and assured “all possible help”.

“We stand by our colleague at @MoCA_GoI who has tested positive for COVID19 & have extended all possible medical help & support,” the minister had tweeted.

“Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. I wish him strength & speedy recovery,” he added.

