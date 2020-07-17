Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19: Complete lockdown extended in Manipur’s Jiribam district for 7 days

Covid-19: Complete lockdown extended in Manipur’s Jiribam district for 7 days

The Jiribam district which borders southern Assam had been under complete lockdown since July 5 after a sudden spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:44 IST

By Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Imphal

The number of positive cases in Manipur now stands at 1,764.The number of active and recovered cases is 635 and 1,129 respectively. (ANI File Photo )

The Manipur government on Thursday extended the complete lockdown in Jiribam district by another seven days to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases.

“There shall be complete curfew in the entire Jiribam district till 22/07/2020 or until further orders whichever is earlier. Only personnel involved in essential services permitted by the Deputy Commissioner, Jiribam, will be allowed,” said the order signed by Dr J Suresh Babu, state chief secretary and chairman, state executive committee.

The Jiribam district which borders southern Assam had been under complete lockdown since July 5 after a sudden spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 64 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, said Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the state health department in a press release on Thursday night.



The cumulative number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1,764.The number of active and recovered cases is 635 and 1,129 respectively.

With the discharge of 49 persons in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate in the state rose to 64 percent on Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mann slams Punjab govt over abolition of posts in water resources dept
Jul 17, 2020 01:51 IST
Centre’s ordinances: Haryana arhtiyas’ body extends support to farmers’ protest
Jul 17, 2020 01:48 IST
Sand mining on Yamuna banks: NGT takes notice, forms joint committee
Jul 17, 2020 01:47 IST
Vasundhara Raje helping Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, says BJP ally Beniwal
Jul 17, 2020 01:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.