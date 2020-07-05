Sections
Covid-19: Complete lockdown in Chennai, other districts to be eased from Monday

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 21:21 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Chennai

Traffic police personnel block a road during an intensified lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease, in Chennai, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (PTI )

The complete lockdown that was earlier announced in Chennai and some other districts of Tamil Nadu is all set to ease, as relaxation will come into effect from tomorrow.

On Saturday, state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced relaxations in lockdown in Chennai from July 6. He also said that all grocery and vegetable shops would remain open for 12 hours.

“Relaxations in Chennai lockdown will come in effect from July 6. Vegetable and grocery shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm, textile, hardware shops from 10 am to 6 pm and restaurants from 6 am to 9 pm,” he had said.

Earlier, the state government announced a 12-hour strict lockdown in four cities on June 19 in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.



Currently, the state has 1,07,001 cases. Of them, 60,592 have recovered, while 8671 people lost their lives due to the pandemic.

