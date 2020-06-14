Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Covid-19 crisis will not last long, we’ll get vaccine soon’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Covid-19 crisis will not last long, we’ll get vaccine soon’: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari’s comments came while he was addressing the ‘Gujarat Jan Samvad’ rally via video conference today.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 17:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union minister Nitin Gadkari addresses the ‘Gujarat Jan Samvad’ virtual rally on Sunday. (ANI)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that the Covid-19 crisis will not last long and that scientists and experts are trying day and night to arrive at a vaccine for coronavirus.

“The corona crisis will not last long. Our scientists and scientists in other countries are working day and night to develop the vaccine. I am confident that we will get the vaccine very soon,” Gadkari said while addressing the ‘Gujarat Jan Samvad’ rally via video conference today.

 Also read: Article 370 an old stain, done away in a blink of an eye - Rajnath Singh

The minister said that India wants peace and non-violence.

“Pakistan is on one side of our country, China on the other side. We want peace and non-violence. We never tried to snatch the land of Bhutan or Bangladesh. We don’t want the land of Pakistan or China either. The only thing we want is peace.” he said.



Gadkari’s virtual rally comes shortly after Union defence minister Rajnath Singh addressed Jammu Jan Samvad virtual rally earlier in the day.

 Also read: ‘Fate of J&K will change’ - In Rajnath Singh’s address, a hint on PoK

Singh said that the Modi government is committed to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and will take it to such heights that the people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will wish “they were part of India”.

“Just wait, soon people of PoK will demand that they want to be with India and not under the rule of Pakistan, and the day this happens, a goal of our Parliament will also be accomplished,” he said.

Gadkari and Singh’s virtual rallies follow a series of virtual addresses by Union home minister Amit Shah in the past couple of weeks.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vladimir Putin condemns ‘mayhem and rioting’ at US anti-racism protests
Jun 14, 2020 19:01 IST
180 passengers return from Dubai, quarantined for 14 days
Jun 14, 2020 18:56 IST
At 44, Beijing sees sharpest rise in Covid-19 cases
Jun 14, 2020 18:56 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput had shared his 50 dreams, handwritten notes resurface
Jun 14, 2020 18:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.