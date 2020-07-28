Covid-19 curbs to ease in Kashmir ahead of Eid, mosques to remain shut

A man carries a sheep at a makeshift market ahead of Eid al-Ajha festival, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, July 27, 2020. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo )

There will be a relaxation in Covid-19-related lockdown restrictions in Kashmir for three days from Tuesday to allow people to make purchases ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha festival on Saturday, August 1. However, all masjids and shrines will remain closed for prayers.

The administration has also decided to allow cleanliness drives at mosques and shrines, but no prayers will be allowed.

The J-K administration had on July 22 re-imposed lockdown restrictions for six days in nine out of the 10 districts of the Kashmir valley after a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole in a meeting with officials on Saturday had decided to ease the lockdown from July 28 to 30 in the Valley so that people are able to purchase goods and essential commodities. However, no public transport will be allowed except autos and personal cars.

Farooq Khan,the advisor to Lieutenant=-Governor, chaired a meeting on Monday to review availability of essential items .

“There will be a huge rush during these festive days as all the vendors, stall owners and shop keepers will reopen their business for Eid ul Azha shopping. These street vendors and roadside stalls should be asked to maintain proper spacing so that crowding of people would be avoided to maximum,” Khan said.

The DCs have been asked to identify suitable places for the sale of sacrificial animals.

The sale of animals will not be allowed on July 31, a day ahead of the festival. Officials said that all the masjids and shrines will remain closed for prayers.

“Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Urban Local Bodies shall launch a cleanliness drive at all mosques and shrines in Srinagar and Valley well before Eid-ul-Azha. Besides, they will ensure all street lights are functional,” the order said.

Religious leaders in the Valley this year have urged people to celebrate the Eid with simplicity taking all necessary precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded nine Covid-19-related deaths and 470 new infections, taking the total number of people infected with the disease in the region to 18,390.

The death toll in the UT has risen to 321—298 fatalities in Kashmir and 23 in Jammu division till Sunday evening.