Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records

The latest wave of Covid-19 infections in the US and Europe has been pushing the seven-day average of new infection numbers to record levels through the past month. Now, the global death trajectory too has seen a sharp rise — it’s still nowhere near peaks seen during the first wave in the US and Europe in individual European countries, but with more countries around the world affected now (as compared to March, April, and May), the overall number of deaths has increased.

Over the past week, daily deaths have surpassed the previous peak witnessed in early April. This means that more people are dying from Covid-19 across the world every day now than ever before in the 11 months since the virus was first reported in eastern China’s Wuhan. And even in countries such as France, the UK, and Italy, the numbers are climbing sharply.