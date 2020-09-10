Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19 deaths crossed 75,000 in India; around 1,000 fatalities each day in September

Covid-19 deaths crossed 75,000 in India; around 1,000 fatalities each day in September

According to data from the HT dashboard, 75,055 Covid-19 patients have died until Thursday. The case fatality ratio – the fraction of deaths among those who have tested positive – has stayed at 1.7%, despite the increase in the number of daily deaths because of the contagion

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 10:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker and a family member gear up to carry the mortal remains of photojournalist Jaideep Bansal for cremation after he succumbed to Covid-19, in Patiala, Punjab earlier in August. (Bharat Bhushan/HT photo)

India has been consistently reporting around 1,000 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) deaths a day since the beginning of September and the cumulative death toll in the country due to the viral infection breached the 75,000 mark on Wednesday.

According to data from the HT dashboard, 75,055 Covid-19 patients have died until Thursday.

The case fatality ratio (CFR) – the fraction of deaths among those who have tested Covid-19 positive – has stayed at 1.7%, despite the increase in the number of daily deaths because of the contagion.

Also read: Covid-19 kills 24 police personnel in Bengal; nearly 8,000 test positive so far



The casualty figure is much lower than the global CFR of 3.2%. Countries such as the United Kingdom (UK) have reported a CFR of 11.7%, followed by Mexico (10.6%).



“We do not know why the number of deaths in India is low. However, various theories abound. It could be because of previous infections of other coronaviruses or it could be due to universal immunisation that uses the BCG (Bacillus Calmette–Guérin) vaccine. Or, it could be because we have a higher proportion of younger people. The scientists are still looking for these answers,” said Dr Neeraj Gupta, a professor of pulmonology at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

However, Dr Gupta believes that the CFR is unlikely to rise.

“The number of deaths – and hence the CFR – is unlikely to go up. This is because the doctors now understand the disease better and have also standardised a treatment protocol,” he said.

It is not just the number of deaths, but the number of cases and tests has also been increasing consistently. With over 1,600 laboratories across the country approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct the test, the country has been daily testing over one million swab samples consistently, except for weekends.

On Thursday, India reported over 94,000 new Covid-19 cases.

According to the data shared by the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), 60% of the total Covid-19 cases reported so far have been in only five states – Maharashtra (21.6%), Andhra Pradesh (11.8%), Tamil Nadu (10.8%), Karnataka (9.43%), and Uttar Pradesh (6.37%).

These five states also account for 61% of the total active Covid-19 cases.

