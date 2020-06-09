Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19 deaths in India up by 342 in biggest jump

Covid-19 deaths in India up by 342 in biggest jump

Monday’s jump in coronavirus related fatalities is only the second time the number has been in the 300s. On Friday, this number was exactly 300, the data released by officials across the country showed.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 02:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A visitor undergoes thermal screening before entering a restaurant in Khan Market after lockdown restrictions were relaxed in New Delhi on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

India has recorded the deadliest day due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, a compilation of data released by states showed on Monday when the fatality count rose by 342, taking the total number of deaths due to the illness to 7,476.

The spike comes at a time when the country has been averaging close to 10,000 cases a day, although Monday’s figures showed a decline in new infections -- 8,582 – compared to the 10,856 seen on Sunday.

Monday’s jump in fatalities is only the second time the number has been in the 300s. On Friday, this number was exactly 300, the data released by officials across the country showed.

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases at 88,528, added the most number of new infections at 2,553.



Tamil Nadu, which has the second-highest number of infections, added 1,542.

Gujarat remained as the state with the highest fatality ratio, with 6.22% of known infections having succumbed to the disease. The case fatality ratio in the national capital remained just below 3%.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Earthquake rattles NCR for 16th time in two months
Jun 09, 2020 03:01 IST
Covid-19 deaths in India up by 342 in biggest jump
Jun 09, 2020 02:38 IST
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check
Jun 09, 2020 01:48 IST
YES Bank looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore via FPO
Jun 09, 2020 01:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.