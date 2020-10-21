Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19: Delhi govt directs clubs, hotels, liquor shops to ensure strict compliance of SOPs

Covid-19: Delhi govt directs clubs, hotels, liquor shops to ensure strict compliance of SOPs

Assistant commissioner (enforcement) has been asked to deploy teams to check compliance of SOPs at bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 17:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, New Delhi

A worker at PVR cineplex is wearing face shield and mask as part of Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. (PTI File Photo)

The Delhi government’s excise department has directed clubs, hotels, liquor shops and restaurants to ensure strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Assistant commissioner (enforcement) has been asked to deploy teams to check compliance of SOPs at bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants.

An official said the department was taking action against those not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

“All licensees of the excise department, GNCT of Delhi are hereby directed to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour i.e. wearing masks, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing and other relevant directions contained in the SOPs by their employees and their customers in letter and spirit at the licensed premises,” the department said in an order.



Last month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had issued SOPs while allowing reopening of hotels, clubs and restaurants with only 50 per cent of the approved seating capacity.

According to the SOPs, no standing customer has to be served liquor and all establishments also have to ensure provision for sanitiser dispenser and thermal scanning at the entrance.

“Effective and frequent sanitisation within premises shall be done at regular intervals with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and handwashing areas. Rooms, other service areas, seats/tables will be sanitised each time a customer leaves,” the DDMA had said in its SOPs last month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

EC sends notice to Kamal Nath for ‘item’ jibe, asks him to explain stand in 48 hrs
Oct 21, 2020 18:44 IST
On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
Oct 21, 2020 17:09 IST
IPL live score: KKR opt to bat against RCB
Oct 21, 2020 19:01 IST
Assam Rifles jawan killed after team ambushed in Arunachal Pradesh
Oct 21, 2020 17:47 IST

latest news

Bihar polls: Lalu Yadav’s RJD tops the list of candidates with criminal record
Oct 21, 2020 19:00 IST
‘Covid-19 guidelines being flouted with impunity’: EC warns parties
Oct 21, 2020 19:01 IST
2,500 volunteers at Delhi’s 100 major traffic signals for ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign: Gopal Rai
Oct 21, 2020 18:56 IST
MAH MCA CET admit card 2020 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, here’s direct link to download
Oct 21, 2020 18:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.