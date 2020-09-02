Covid-19: Delhi reports over 2,500 new cases,19 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections for the past few days, triggering fear of the second wave (HT file photo)

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi reached 1,79,569 after it recorded more than 2,500 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll increased to 4,481 after 19 fresh fatalities, according to the daily health bulletin.

As many as 1,858 patients were recovered and discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative number to 1,58,586. There are 16,502 active cases in the city as of Wednesday.

So far authorities have tested 16,36,518 samples for Covid-19, the bulleting stated. Delhi’s test per million stands at 86,132. While the recovery rate stands at 88.31 per cent.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed officials to significantly augment the city’s testing capacity by taking measures like ‘testing on demand’, testing at the national capital’s border points and at major construction sites to check the spread of Covid-19.

