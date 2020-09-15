Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19: Demand made in RS for using term physical distancing instead of social distancing

In a special mention made in the Upper House, Trinamool Congress leader Shantanu Sen said the term ‘social distancing’ is regularly used to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:53 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said an appropriate term should be used and suggested ‘safe distancing’ . (PTI)

A demand was made in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for using the term ‘physical distancing’ for fighting COVID-19 on the grounds that the use of the term ‘social distancing’ was promoting social stigma of coronavirus patients and their families.   Agreeing to the suggestion, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said an appropriate term should be used and suggested ‘safe distancing’ .

    “Actually, it is physical distancing of nearly six feet between two persons. On the contrary, the use of the term social distancing has promoted social stigma which has led to nearly an attitude of boycotting of COVID patients socially,” he said.

  As a consequence of this, Covid-19 patients and their families are facing several “inhuman situations”, he said.



Sen further said, “To stop social discrimination   and social stigma, the term social distancing should not be used any more to fight Covid-19. Instead the term physical distancing should be used.” Many members associated with this issue.

