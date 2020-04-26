Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19: Eight more patients discharged in Assam after testing negative

Covid-19: Eight more patients discharged in Assam after testing negative

Assam now has seven active Covid-19 cases including the first case in the state.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 16:31 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Health officials collecting samples at a Covid-19 testing centre at the Gauhati Medical college hospital in Guwahati. (ANI)

Eight more Covid-19 patients in Assam were discharged from two hospitals on Sunday after testing negative. Assam now has only seven active cases of Covid-19, health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

While four patients were discharged from Golaghat civil hospital in Golaghat district, four others were released from the Mahendra Mohan Chowdhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati.

“With this the total number of Covid-19 patients recovering in hospitals comes down to seven. Of the total 35 patients in the state, 27 have been discharged and one has died,” Sarma said.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.



However, the status of the first patient of the state, a 52-year-old from Badarpur who is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) who tested positive on March 31, continues to remain positive after repeated tests. The patient also suffers from diabetes and cancer.



Meanwhile on Sunday, the state government decided to allow two-way inter-district travel for three days starting April 28.

Sarma said that the move will allow people having own their vehicles to travel across the state to pick up children and family members who were stranded due to the lockdown.

From Saturday, the government had allowed stranded people to use their own vehicles to reach their homes or workplaces with prior permission from district authorities. Nearly 27,000 availed the opportunity on the first day. It will continue till Monday.

“Over 34,500 of the applications received were from those who wanted permission for two-way travel. We have decided to allow them to travel for three days beginning April 28,” Sarma said.

Till Sunday Assam government has transferred a sum of Rs 2,000 each to accounts of nearly 2 lakh people from the state working in other states stranded due to the lockdown.

The helpline number for the same had received nearly 6 lakh calls from all over the country. Of them, 3.25 lakh had filled online forms and given details of their bank information.

“We will be able to provide relief to nearly 3 lakh applicants by the end of this month. Another instalment of Rs 1,000 each will be sent to them next month,” Sarma said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Allow opening of small shops, biz and industries, Capt to Shah
Apr 27, 2020 20:28 IST
Bundesliga plan to restart faces increasing opposition
Apr 27, 2020 20:27 IST
Migrant labourers in Hisar get training in utility, repair works
Apr 27, 2020 20:26 IST
Panjab University organises international webinar on advancements in biotechnology
Apr 27, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.