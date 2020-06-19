Covid-19: Eight states have more than 10,000 cases, but better rate of recovery

Health workers conducting Covid-19 test at Dharavi as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The coronavirus disease has been rapidly spreading across the country. The number of cases has already passed the 3.6 lakh-mark with over 10,000 cases being recorded in the last few days.

The Centre has held review meetings to discuss the ways to check the spread of the disease. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the chief ministers of various states over two days, home minister Amit Shah held meetings on the situation in national capital Delhi which has seen spike in the Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra continues to lead the grim tally with nearly a third of the coronavirus disease cases.

Here is a list of states with highest number of Covid-19 cases:

Maharashtra: The state has seen the highest number of coronavirus disease cases because of the rapid spread of the disease after the outbreak. According to Union health ministry update on Thursday, Maharashtra has 1,16,752 cases of Covid-19. The state has recorded 5,651 fatalities. The number of active cases in the state are 51,935 while 59,166 have been discharged.

Tamil Nadu: The southern state has recorded more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases so far, the highest after Maharashtra. While 21,993 are active cases, 27,624 have been discharged. The number of fatalities in the state due to the coronavirus disease is 576.

Delhi: The number of Covid-19 cases in national capital were increasing at a steady pace initially, but in the last fortnight, there has been a huge spike. And with the state government correcting its data and including some past numbers too, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally stands at 47,102. The city-state has seen 1,904 deaths due to the disease. While 27,741 cases are active, 17,457 patients have been discharged.

Gujarat: The western Indian state of Gujarat is also among the states which have very high number of Covid-19 cases. The number of such cases in the state are 25,093, according to Union health ministry data. Though the number of half of that of Tamil Nadu, such high caseload makes Gujarat one of the worst affected states in the country due to Covid-19. The numbe rof active cases in the state are 6,103 and 17,430 have been cured or discharged. As many as 1,560 patients have died due to the disease in Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh: India’s most populous state has seen its Covid-19 tally nearing the 15,000-mark. As per the Union health ministry, the number of coronavirus disease cases in the state are 14,598. While 5,259 are active cases, 8,904 have been discharged. Uttar Pradesh has recorded 435 Covid-19-related fatalities.

Rajasthan: With 13,542 Covid-19 cases, Rajasthan is next in the tally of high caseload states. The western Indian state has 2,762 active cases, while 10,467 have been discharged. The state has recorded 313 deaths due to Covid-19.

West Bengal: The number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal are 12,300. There are 5,261 active cases and 6,533 have been cured or discharged. The number of Covid-19 fatalities in West Bengal are 435.

Madhya Pradesh: The number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh are 11,244. Out of these, 2,374 are active cases whereas 8,388 patients have been cured or discharged. The number of fatalities in the state due to Covid-19 are 482.