Covid-19: Rajasthan farmers to get loan at 3% by mortgaging their produce

An official release stated that the CM has decided to give a grant of Rs 50 crore every year to cooperative farmer welfare scheme from the farmer welfare fund.

Updated: May 16, 2020 08:35 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

No quarantine for people going from one district to another, the government said. (HT Photo)

Farmers in Rajasthan will get a loan at 3% interest rate by mortgaging their produce, the state will bear 7% interest from farmer welfare fund.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday approved proposals for providing a better value of the produce to the farmers, making easy and decentralized arrangements for the procurement and providing loans at a low-interest rate by keeping the yield intact.

An official release stated that the CM has decided to give a grant of Rs 50 crore every year to cooperative farmer welfare scheme from the farmer welfare fund. With this, farmers mortgaging their produce can get a loan at 3% interest rate, whereas state government will bear the 7% from the fund. Earlier the state government was bearing the interest rate of 2%.

Under the scheme, farmers will be assessed on the basis of market value or support price of the produce they hold, whichever is lower, and 70% of the assessed amount will be made available as a mortgage loan.Small and marginal farmers up to Rs 1.50 lakhs and big farmers up to Rs 3 lakhs will be able to get loans at a rate of 3 %.The farmers will be able to sell their agricultural produce at a reasonable price.



The farmer will get this loan for a period of 90 days. In special circumstances, this limit will be up to 6 months. If the loan is repaid within the stipulated time, the farmer will get an interest grant. Only 3% interest will be charged from farmers by cooperative banks and societies instead of 11%. In order to secure the yield of farmers, this scheme will be implemented in those ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories of Gram Seva Sehkari Samiti, which are regularly audited, running in profit, NPA level is less than 10%.

No quarantine for people going from one district to another

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said quarantine should not be done for 14 days in the case of people moving from one district to another, except for those from hotspots or curfew areas.

He added that quarantine should be done only for those people who have symptoms of cold, cough or influenza-like illness.

Gehlot also directed that quarantine should apply to entrepreneurs and workers coming to border districts for daily business activities in industrial areas such as Bhiwadi, Neemrana etc.

Reviewing the movement of migrants, quarantine facilities and camps arrangements, he said, “It is our responsibility to provide better facilities in quarantine camps. The officials should understand the hardship of the workers and apply best practices to these workers living in the quarantine centres so that they can get relief in this hour of crisis.”

Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Subodh Agrawal informed that the state government has given consent to send migrants to their native states through trains. No no objection case (NOC) case is pending at the state government level. Adequate numbers of trains are available for migrants. Now the Government of West Bengal has also given consent for the movement of migrant workers from Rajasthan.

