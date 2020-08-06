Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19: Financial assistance package for Non-Resident Keralites stranded in state

Covid-19: Financial assistance package for Non-Resident Keralites stranded in state

The Chief Minister also declared that the remuneration of National Health Mission (NHM) employees, both on contract and on a daily basis will be increased in addition to incentives and risk allowances.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 12:11 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Thiruvananthapuram Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced a financial assistance package for Non-Resident Keralites, who could not go back to their place of work abroad and are stranded in the state since the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Briefing the media, the Chief Minister said, “In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, it has been decided to allot Rs 50 crores from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund to Norka Roots to provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to expatriates who are unable to return home to work abroad. This is in addition to the Rs 8.5 crores given earlier.”

The Chief Minister also declared that the remuneration of National Health Mission (NHM) employees, both on contract and on a daily basis will be increased in addition to incentives and risk allowances.

“Since the remuneration of NHM employees who are involved in Covid activities work is limited, those on contract and also those employed on a daily basis will be provided additional benefits. Incentives and risk allowances have been introduced. There will incur an additional expenditure of Rs. 22.68 crores per month”, the Chief Minister said.



The minimum wage for Grade I (medical officer and specialists) will be raised from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month with a risk allowance of 20 per cent. Grade II (senior consultants, dental surgeons and Ayush Doctors) will be given a 20 per cent risk allowance. The minimum monthly salary of Grade III (staff nurses, junior health inspectors, pharmacists and technicians) will be increased from Rs 13,500 to Rs 20,000 along with a 25 per cent risk allowance. Last grade employees will be given a 30 per cent risk allowance in addition to their daily wages.

Incentives and risk allowances will be given to all newly hired employees engaged in Covid-related work. The Covid Health Policy packages for various ailments will also be provided to employees who are not covered under the KASP scheme.

It was decided to give a Chief Minister’s certificate of appreciation to all the members of the Covid Brigade.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anand Mahindra shares video of tractor being used to milk cows. Watch
Aug 06, 2020 13:26 IST
‘Drug smuggler’ cat detained in high-security Sri Lankan prison escapes
Aug 06, 2020 13:25 IST
Scheme to give free sanitary napkins to 22.50 lakh BPL women, girls launched
Aug 06, 2020 13:24 IST
Babil treats Irrfan fans to an intimate peak into his library. See pics
Aug 06, 2020 13:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.