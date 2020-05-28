Covid-19: Freeze on new posts, transfers as Chhattisgarh on austerity drive

The expenditure on foreign tours will remain completely banned and government officials are not allowed business class fare during air travel and in first class compartments of trains under government expenses. (Photo @bhupeshbaghel)

With lockdown having affected the state revenue collection, the Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday decided to put a freeze on creating new posts, transfers, foreign tours, purchase of vehicles, and holding meetings in expensive hotels, among other measures.

According to the state finance department’s order, effective from May 31, recruitment on any vacancies, except vacancies of direct recruitment, and appointment on compassionate grounds can be done only after prior permission of the same department.

For posts that were earlier approved by the finance department, but recruitment was pending, the concerned department will have to take permission again before recruiting on these posts.

Proposals to the finance department in the context should include the information about annual financial burden after recruitment and the need for recruitment on given posts.

It has further directed all the departments to follow standard procedure for regular promotion, but transfers due to promotion should be avoided.

“Payment of arrears as a result of promotion-upgradation will remain pending till the next orders of the finance department. To control the establishment expenses of departments, the government has banned creation of new posts in all the departments, public undertakings, and municipal bodies with immediate effect. Under special circumstances, new posts can be created after taking permission from the Finance Department,” the department notification said.

The expenditure on foreign tours will remain completely banned and government officials are not allowed business class fare during air travel and in first class compartments of trains under government expenses. Unnecessary official tours without approval from competent authority will remain prohibited.

Departments have been directed to organise minimum possible meetings and to curtail the expenses on events such as conferences, seminars, government programmes.

In the fiscal year 2020-21, purchase of new vehicles is completely banned. Only the vehicles required for essential services can be purchased after taking permission.

“Annual salary increment payable to state government employees from July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2020 has been postponed until further notice. However, this order will not be applicable on government employees retiring before January 1, 2021 and July 1, 2021,” the finance department directed.