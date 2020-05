Covid-19: Full list of red, orange and green zones in Uttar Pradesh

The Centre has finalised the criteria for delimitation of various zones after May 3. It has identified at least 130 districts as red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones.

According to a letter written by Health Secretary Preeti Sudan to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories, all the states have to delineate the containment areas and buffer zones in the identified red and orange zone districts and notify the same.

Uttar Pradesh has 19 red zones, 36 orange zones and 20 green zones. The Gutam buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh has been identified as a red zone district while, Ghaziabad has been designated as an orange zone.

Here is the list of red, orange and green zones in Uttar Pradesh:

Red Zones:

Agra

Lucknow

Saharanpur

Kanpur Nagar

Moradabad

Firozabad

Gautam Buddha Nagar

Bulandshahr

Meerut

Rae Bareli

Varanasi

Bijnor

Amroha

Sant Kabir Nagar

Aligarh

Muzaffarnagar

Rampur

Mathura

Bareilly

Orange Zones:

Ghaziabad

Hapur

Baghpat

Basti

Budaun

Sambhal

Auraiya

Shamli

Sitapur

Bahraich

Kannauj

Azamgarh

Mainpuri

Shravasti

Banda

Jaunpur

Etah

Kasganj

Sultanpur

Prayagraj

Jalaun

Mirzapur

Etawah

Pratapgarh

Ghazipur

Gonda

Mau

Bhadohi

Unnao

Pilibhit

Balrampur

Ayodhya

Gorakhpur

Jhansi

Hardoi

Kaushambi

Green Zones:

Barabanki

Kheri

Hathras

Maharajganj

Shahjahanpur

Ambedkar Nagar

Ballia

Chandauli

Chitrakoot

Deoria

Farrukhabad

Fatehpur

Hamirpur

Kanpur Dehat

Kushi Nagar

Lalitpur

Mahoba

Siddharth Nagar

Sonbhadra

Amethi