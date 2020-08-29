Sections
Covid-19: Govt extends lockdown in containment zones till Sept 30

The new Unlock-4 guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones will be effective from September 1.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 21:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments, the ministry of home affairs said in a statement. (HT file photo)

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced guidelines for Unlock 4 on Saturday. While the government allowed various activities including metro services, the govt extended the lockdown in the containment zones till September 30.

“Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till September 30, said government while announcing Unlock-4 guidelines.

The new Unlock-4 guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones will be effective from September 1.

The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments, the ministry of home affairs said in a statement.



Meanwhile, the state and union territories governments are also ordered to not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zone without consulting the central government.

Now states/UTs will have to take Centre’s permission before imposing any sort of local lockdowns like weekend lockdowns, district/city or statewide lockdown “as such lockdowns were disrupting the economic activity without any logic,” said a home ministry official.

