Covid-19: Haryana CM’s vital parameters normal, says CMO

Khattar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease on August 24 and was hospitalised. (PTI file photo)

Haryana chief minister’s office on Sunday said that as per a medical bulletin issued by Medanta hospital, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is being treated for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, is well rested and his vital parameters are normal.

“I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately,” the chief minister had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and requested all those who came in contact with him to get tested as soon as possible.

Haryana on Sunday logged 2,277 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths, taking the overall tally and death toll to 76,549 and 806 respectively, the state’s health department said.

(With inputs from ANI)