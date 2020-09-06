Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19: Haryana CM’s vital parameters normal, says CMO

Covid-19: Haryana CM’s vital parameters normal, says CMO

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and requested all those who came in contact with him to get tested as soon as possible.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Khattar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease on August 24 and was hospitalised. (PTI file photo)

Haryana chief minister’s office on Sunday said that as per a medical bulletin issued by Medanta hospital, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is being treated for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, is well rested and his vital parameters are normal.

Khattar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease on August 24 and was hospitalised.

“I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately,” the chief minister had tweeted.

Also read: Congress MP Deepender Hooda tests positive for Covid-19



Meanwhile, Congress MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and requested all those who came in contact with him to get tested as soon as possible.



Haryana on Sunday logged 2,277 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths, taking the overall tally and death toll to 76,549 and 806 respectively, the state’s health department said.

(With inputs from ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Sep 06, 2020 19:41 IST
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Sep 06, 2020 22:22 IST
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 06, 2020 22:39 IST
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Sep 06, 2020 21:55 IST

latest news

Khaki under attack: Police personnel assaulted times since lockdown
Sep 06, 2020 23:20 IST
Covid-19: Haryana CM’s vital parameters normal, says CMO
Sep 06, 2020 23:18 IST
Trump may be down in the polls, but he’s tops for bettors
Sep 06, 2020 23:19 IST
Covid-19 toll in Ludhiana rises to 499 with 13 deaths, 307 test positive
Sep 06, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.