Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Covid-19 has spread like wild fire, observes Supreme Court, calls for more tests, intermittent rest for healthcare workers

Covid-19 has spread like wild fire, observes Supreme Court, calls for more tests, intermittent rest for healthcare workers

The Supreme Court on Friday observed that Covid-19 pandemic has spread like wild fire owing to the lack of implementation of guidelines and SOPs. “Everybody in the world is...

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 17:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Free Rapid antigen Covid-19 test at a school at Thane, Mumbai. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo ) (Praful Gangurde)

The Supreme Court on Friday observed that Covid-19 pandemic has spread like wild fire owing to the lack of implementation of guidelines and SOPs. “Everybody in the world is suffering one way or the other. It is a world war against Covid-19,” a Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Ashoke Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah said.

Calling for more vigilance and surveillance, the bench said if the authorities decide to impose curfew or lockdown, it must be announced in advance so that people may make provisions for their livelihood.

The apex court said strict and stern action should be taken against those who are violating Covid-19 guidelines abd SOPs, irrespective of their position.

The bench said there should be more police personnel at food courts, eateries, vegetable markets, sabzi mandis, bus stations, railway stations etc as these are the places which are seeing gathering of people.

No permission shall be granted for any celebration as far as possible, the SC noted adding that there should be mechanism in place to check the number of people attending such gathering.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
by Sutirtho Patranobis and Rezaul H Laskar
Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary, says health ministry
by Rhythma Kaul
Hathras woman was gang-raped, killed: CBI chargesheet
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Chinese firm behind Hambantota port project gets first contract in Sri Lanka’s Port City
by Rezaul H Laskar

latest news

BALCO CEO, Abhijit Pati recognised amongst most promising business leaders of Asia 20-21
Baba Ram Singh’s mortal remains consigned to flames
by HT Correspondent
‘They’ve underestimated him’: Ponting points out Australia’s mistake
by hindustantimes.com
Farmers’ protest: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rod) warns of blocking road entry to Dehradun
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.