Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks

amusement parks and similar places in containment zones have been prohibited to operate. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen. (Representational Image)

Visitors will have to mandatorily sanitise their hands before and after using rides, says Union health ministry’s latest guidelines meant for amusement parks as part of its series of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to be taken at public places to contain spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The frequently touched surfaces of equipment must be disinfected before commencing the ride, along with ensuring physical distancing in rides.

Prior to resumption of activities, all work areas, public utility areas and open spaces, including rides, museums, gardens, food courts, gift shops, theatres, etc. will have to be sanitised with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution. Thereafter, this needs to be done on a regular basis, as per the guidelines.

Also read: MHA relaxes Covid curbs in poll states

Even though most swimming pools are to remain shut, administration of water themed amusement parks and water rides will have to ensure adequate and regular water filtration and chlorination as per laid down standards.

The ministry guidelines advise the use of CCTV in large numbers to monitor crowding at any rides or food court etc. as entry of visitors inside the park will have to be limited to ensure proper physical distancing.

Only asymptomatic persons (managerial staff, employees, visitors) will be allowed in the premises; and management staff, employees and visitors living in containment zones shall not be allowed entry in amusement park and other similar places.

Employees who are at higher risk, such as, older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions must take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public, according to the guidelines.

Persons above 65 years of age, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home. Also, amusement parks and similar places in containment zones have been prohibited to operate. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen.