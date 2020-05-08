Covid-19 hotspots in Maharashtra could see lockdown extension: Report

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray speaks at the all-party meeting organised on the Covid-19 situation, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The coronavirus hotspots in Maharashtra are likely to see an extension in the lockdown, which is scheduled to end on May 17.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of an extended lockdown at this stage but it is too early to comment on it as there are still 10 days left for the current lockdown to get over,” news agency ANI quoted an official in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office as saying.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state, accounting for almost one-third of all Covid-19 cases in the country with the tally nearing the 18,000-mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Mumbai and Pune are the worst affected zones with cases from both cities inching towards 15,000.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called an all-party meeting with state leaders on Thursday and continued day-long meetings with senior government officials in the state to assess the rising numbers in these cases.

Senior leaders cutting across party lines, like BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray attended the meeting.

Others who tok part in the video-conference were Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar, Peasants and Workers Party chief Jayant Patil, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Hitendra Thakur, AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel, CPI-M leader Ashok Dhawale, Peoples Republican Party chief Jogendra Kawade, Rashtriya Samaj Party chief Mahadev Jankar, RPRI leader Rajendra Gavai, Jansurajya Shakti Party leader Vinay Kore and others.

Thackeray, however, expressed confidence that the coronavirus pandemic in the state will be curbed by the end of this month. He said at the meeting that the Union government was cooperating with the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was easily available for discussion and guidance.

The opposition leaders who attended the meeting assured that they were with the government during this crisis, the CMO statement said.

A central team held meeting with Thackeray on Thursday and suggested that more people should be placed in institutional quarantine.