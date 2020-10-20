Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19: ICMR official warns against reinfection after recovery

Covid-19: ICMR official warns against reinfection after recovery

ICMR Director General Balaram Bhargava said some studies have suggested that antibodies last for three months while some others said they may last in the body for up to five months also.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:01 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

ICMR Director General Balaram Bhargava urged people to continue wearing face mask as one may get reinfected with the coronavirus if the antibodies against the infection diminish in the body in five months’ time after recovery. (Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

One may get reinfected with the coronavirus if the antibodies against the infection diminish in the body in five months’ time after recovery, a top ICMR official said on Tuesday, urging people to continue wearing face masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“We are looking at the data as to how many people got infected, then turned negative and then tested positive again. Typically, we know that antibodies persist for about three to five months.

“The CDC has said you call it a reinfection if a person gets reinfected after 90 days. We are looking at the data accordingly, as soon as we have it, we will present it to you,” ICMR Director General Balaram Bhargava said in response to a question at a press conference.

Elaborating further, he said some studies have suggested that antibodies last for three months while some others said they may last in the body for up to five months also.



It is a new disease and information regarding this is limited as of now, Bhargava said, adding that if antibodies decrease in the body of a person within five months of recovery, there is a possibility of reinfection with Covid-19.

“That is why following Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing has to be continued even after recovery,” he said.

In a press briefing last week, Bhargava had said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has decided on a 100-day cut-off for re-infection if it occurs as antibodies are also assumed to have a life of four months, according to some studies.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Oct 20, 2020 21:50 IST
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST
IPL 2020 live score: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Oct 20, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 19:48 IST

latest news

Extortion racket being run by gangster from Rohini jail busted; nine arrested, juvenile detained
Oct 20, 2020 22:58 IST
Global youth losing faith in democracy: Cambridge study
Oct 20, 2020 22:58 IST
Labourer found murdered in Ludhiana hours before he was to leave city
Oct 20, 2020 22:56 IST
Centre considers eliminating plasma therapy from Covid-19 clinical management protocol
Oct 20, 2020 22:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.