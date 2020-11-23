Covid-19: In fresh attack on PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi poses 4 questions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday continued with his attack on the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over handling of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, asking four questions.

“The PM must tell the nation: 1. Of all the Covid vaccine candidates, which will GOI choose & why? 2. Who will get the vaccine first & what will be the distribution strategy? 3. Will PMCares fund be used to ensure free vaccination? 4. By when will all Indians be vaccinated?” he posted on Twitter.

Gandhi has been taking on the government since the Covid-19 pandemic spread. From questioning the lockdown, to slamming the various economic measures announced by the government, the former Congress president has been on the offensive.

On Sunday, he tagged a news report and tweeted that the “unplanned lockdown” pushed millions into poverty. He also accused the Centre of covering up the “bitter truth”.

The latest attack from Gandhi comes a day before PM Modi holds a meeting with chief ministers of states and union territories to review the Covid-19 situation across the country.

The issues of vaccine distribution and emergency authorisation are likely to come up during virtual discussions between the prime minister and chief ministers.

At a recently held meeting of the Niti Aayog, issues like emergency authorisation, advance procurement, pricing of vaccines were discussed - a development which came after Pfizer and Moderna have said they would seek emergency authorisation of their vaccines, which have proved around 95 per cent efficacy in the trials.

The Prime Minister has also constituted a Vaccine Task Force (VTF) to lay down principles for emergency use authorisation.