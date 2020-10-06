Covid-19 in India: Total active cases only 13.57% of overall tally, says health ministry

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday more than 80 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now out of which 1,089,403 samples were tested on Monday (Reuters Photo)

The Union health ministry said on Tuesday that active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which stand at 919,023 so far, in India contribute a mere 13.57% of the total caseload and the country continues to report a steady declining trend in the percentage of active cases.

On Tuesday, India saw a significant dip in its daily tally as 61,267 Covid-19 cases were logged in the last 24 hours which pushed its tally to 6,685,082. The ministry highlighted that 75% of the fresh cases were added from 10 states and Union Territories (UTs). The health ministry said that more than 5.6 million people have recovered from Covid-19 till now and they exceeded the total active cases by 4,743,467.

Maharashtra and Karnataka, which continue to be worst-hit from the pandemic, have contributed the maximum to the daily Covid-19 tally with over 10,000 and over 7,000 cases respectively.

Over 75,000 recovered in the last 24 hours across India which pushed the recovery rate to 84.70%. Here also, the new recoveries exceeded the new cases logged in 25 states and UTs, the ministry said. It said 74% of the fresh recovered cases were reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

Maharashtra, apart from adding the highest number of cases in a single day, has also seen the highest number of recoveries during the same duration.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday more than 80 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now out of which 1,089,403 samples were tested on Monday.

