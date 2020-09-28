Sections
Covid-19: India crosses 60 lakh-mark, latest million added in 11 days

At least 1,039 people succumbed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 95,542.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 09:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A healthcare worker in PPE coveralls hands over a collected swab sample to colleagues during coronavirus testing, at Hudson Lane in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

India on Monday recorded 82,170 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (in the last 24 hours), which pushed the nationwide tally to above 60 lakh, according to Union health ministry update on Monday morning.

The latest million cases came in just 11 days.

Out of the 60,74,703 cases, 9,62,640 are active cases while 50,16,521 patients have been cured or discharged from hospitals, the health ministry data showed.

At least 1,039 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 95,542.



Delhi, meanwhile, recorded 3,292 new cases of the disease which pushed the number of infections in the national capital to 2,71,114. More than 40 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in Delhi for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

With this, the number of deaths in the national capital has gone up to 5,235.

The health ministry, meanwhile, said on Sunday that India recorded 10 lakh recoveries in the last 11 days.

“India’s total recoveries cross the landmark milestone of 50 lakh. The rise from 1 lakh in June ‘20 has been steep. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days,” the health ministry said on Twitter.

It added that recovered cases have outpaced active cases by over five times.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 26 is 7,12,57,836. The number of samples tested on September 26 is 9,87,861.

India is the second-worst hit nation in terms of Covid-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil.

