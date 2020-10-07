Covid-19: India crosses 67 lakh-mark in number of cases, over 56.6 lakh recovered

India on Wednesday crossed 67 lakh-mark in total number of Covid-19 cases with a spike of 72,049 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. With 986 deaths reported in the same time, the total death toll has already crossed 1 lakh-mark as it stands at 1,04,555.

On recovery front, India is topping the chart in the world with a recovery rate of 84.7 per cent, the health ministry data showed. “India’s Total Recoveries have crossed 56.6 lakh. This has boosted the national Recovery Rate to 84.7%. This sustained high figure is fuelled by 17 States/UTs reporting Recovery Rate higher than the national average,” the ministry said.

“New recoveries have been more than new cases over the last two weeks. New cases being reported in last 14 days are below from previous highs of 90,000 cases per day,” the health secretary said on Tuesday.

As far as death toll is concerned, health ministry data reveals that almost 1 in 2 of total Covid-19 deaths in the country are concentrated in 25 districts of 8 states, out of which 15 districts are in Maharashtra.

The Ministry of AYUSH on Tuesday dismissed claims that prolonged consumption of ‘’kadha’’ — a decoction made from basil, cinnamon, black pepper, dry ginger, and raisins — damages the liver, saying it is a “wrong notion” as ingredients used for preparing it are used in cooking at home.