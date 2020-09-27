Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Covid-19: India far from achieving herd immunity, says health minister Harsh Vardhan

Covid-19: India far from achieving herd immunity, says health minister Harsh Vardhan

India on Sunday inched closer to 6 million mark of Covid-19 cases after it recorded 88,600 fresh infections. The nationwide death toll mounted to 94,503 after 1,124 people died due to the viral contagion in the last 24 hours.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan at BJP HQ in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

Indians will have to follow the safety protocols against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as herd immunity in the country still remains a distant goal, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.

India on Sunday inched closer to the 6 million mark of Covid-19 cases after it recorded 88,600 fresh infections between Saturday and Sunday morning. The nationwide death toll mounted to 94,503 after 1,124 people died due to the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

“Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against Covid-19 as shown by ICMR’s second serosurvey. Hence, all of us should continue following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” the Union minister said during his social media programme ‘Sunday Samvaad-3’.

Herd immunity is used to describe the indirect protection a population acquires in which the majority of people have natural or acquired immunity to infection. This is possible either through a large proportion of the population getting infected or vaccinated.

“The first serosurvey of May 2020 revealed that the nationwide prevalence of novel coronavirus infection was only 0.73 per cent,” the health minister also said.

Harsh Vardhan said that the findings of the second serosurvey, which determines the prevalence of the coronavirus strain in the country, are going to be released soon. The serosurvey also aims to determine how the disease prevalence has changed since the first one in May, when the nationwide lockdown was in force, to now when there are fewer restrictions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Sep 27, 2020 19:22 IST
RR vs KXIP Live: Buttler out for 4, KXIP strike early after posting 223/2
Sep 27, 2020 21:48 IST
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 21:05 IST
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Sep 27, 2020 18:29 IST

latest news

FDA claims availability of 11,000 remdesivir vials in Pune; hospitals complain of shortage
Sep 27, 2020 21:44 IST
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Sep 27, 2020 21:44 IST
Pune dist reports 3,268 fresh Covid-19 cases, 46 deaths
Sep 27, 2020 21:43 IST
Ahead of monsoon session of Odisha Assembly, 136 test positive for Covid-19
Sep 27, 2020 21:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.