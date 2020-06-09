Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India has highest number of serious Covid-19 cases after United States: Report

India has highest number of serious Covid-19 cases after United States: Report

India recorded the deadliest day due to Covid-19 outbreak, when the fatality count rose by 342, taking the total number of deaths due to the illness to 7,476.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 07:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health workers conducting Covid-19 testing drive inside Mumbai’s Dharavi slum on Monday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

India may be the fifth worst-affected country by the coronavirus disease, it has the highest the number of serious Covid-19 patients after United States.

According to data analysis by Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan, the US has 16,923 patients in serious condition and India has 8,944.

Brazil is now the new global hotspot of the country, but even there, the number of patients with serious conditions is less than India. Brazil has thrice the number of Covid-19 patients that India, but the number of serious patients is 8,318, Hindustan reported.

In Russia, the number of Covid-19 patients in serious condition is one-fourth of India. In Spain, Britain, Germany and Italy, their number is less than 1,000.



The Union health ministry had earlier said that less than five per cent of the Covid-19 patients in the country need intensive care. Out of these, 2.25 per cent were admitted to the ICU and 1.91 peer cent needed oxygen support.

The ministry also said that only few people needed ventilator support. Most of these patients belonged to Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

India recorded nearly 10,000 cases on Monday which took its Covid-19 tally to 2.6 lakh. Mumbai, the country’s financial capital and the worst hit city by the dreaded virus outbreak, alone saw its tally of confirmed cases crossing 50,000.

India also recorded the deadliest day due to Covid-19 outbreak, a compilation of data released by states showed on Monday when the fatality count rose by 342, taking the total number of deaths due to the illness to 7,476.

Monday’s jump in fatalities is only the second time the number has been in the 300s. On Friday, this number was exactly 300, the data released by officials across the country showed.

Tamil Nadu, which has the second-highest number of infections, added 1,542.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Number of cured patients nearly equal to active cases
Jun 09, 2020 08:04 IST
Bois locker room case: FIR filed after girl alleges harassment
Jun 09, 2020 08:01 IST
Manipur high court bars 7 Congress ex-MLAs from House
Jun 09, 2020 07:54 IST
‘Be open, be hopeful’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s mantra for class of 2020
Jun 09, 2020 07:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.