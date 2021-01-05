Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India reports 16,375 fresh Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths

India reports 16,375 fresh Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths

The death of toll India, the second worst-hit country in the world, due to the coronavirus disease has risen to 149,850, the health ministry’s data showed on Tuesday morning.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 10:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker takes a swab sample from a person durning a free coronavirus disease screening camp at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT Photo)

India recorded 16,375 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the lowest in more than six months, and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s caseload to 10,356,844, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday morning. There has been a slight dip in the number of infections and fatalities between Monday and Tuesday, data showed. There are 231,036 active cases of Covid-19 and 9,975,958 people have recovered from the viral disease so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.32%.

The death of toll India, the second worst-hit country in the world, has risen to 149,850, the health ministry’s data showed on Tuesday morning. The Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45%. There are 231,036 active cases of Covid-19 in the country which comprises 2.23 per cent of the total caseload, according to the health ministry’s data.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India reports 16,375 fresh Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
by Prashant Jha
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
by Pramit Pal Chaudhuri

latest news

60,000 babies born in India on New Year’s Day: UNICEF
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
BJP mulls panchayat polls plan, names for 12 UP Legislative Council seats
by HT Correspondent
Audi A4 2021 launched in India at ₹42.34 lakh
Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for Deepika Padukone is all heart, see here
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.