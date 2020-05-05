Covid-19: India’s coronavirus recovery rate reaches 27.41%, highest rise in cases and deaths in last 24 hours

The government on Tuesday noted that the total number of cases reported during the last 24 hours have been the highest so far for a single day and stressed on the need for timely reporting and management of cases. However, on the positive side, the government officials pointed out that the recovery rate of coronavirus cases had reached 27.41 per cent in the country.

“The no. of new cases and deaths reported during the last 24 hours has been the highest so far, in any day; timely reporting and management of cases is very crucial, we found gaps in some states, these have been addressed after due persuasion,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry, during the routine press briefing held on Covid-19.

The total number of people infected with the disease had reached 46,433 including 32,138 patients who are under active medical supervision. In the last 24 hours – 3,900 new cases have been reported along with 195 deaths. The total number of deaths had risen to 1,568, said the official quoted above.

He added that 1,020 patients had recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to nearly 13,000-mark at 12,726, with a recovery rate of 27.41%.

The official cited another positive and said that the doubling rate of the disease had improved from 3.4 days before the lockdown to 12 days now.

The nationwide lockdown was first clamped on March 25 and is right now in its third phase, which will come to an end on May 17.

“Lockdown has yielded very positive results, doubling time has improved from 3.4 days before lockdown to 12 days now. At the same time, it is important that we sustain the momentum,” said Agarwal.

He added that it was important to trace every contact of positive patients.

“Also, it is important that each and every contact of positive patients need to be traced. Conducting surveillance for SARI and ILI symptoms in facilities in containment zones and otherwise, yields very valuable data and guides further action,” Agarwal said.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan earlier today said that India had managed to keep a check on coronavirus pandemic by not letting it slip into the community transmissions phase.

