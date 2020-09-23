Covid-19: India’s daily testing capacity reaches over 12 lakh. 14 states top chart

More than 6.5 crore tests have so far been completed in the country. (PTI)

India is now testing more than 12 lakh people for Covid-19 daily, the latest data released by the Union health ministry has revealed. More than 6.5 crore tests have so far been completed in the country. “The improvement in the testing rate is leading to early identification of positive cases which, in turn, will reduce the positivity rate in future,” the ministry said.

A total of 14 states have higher tests per million and lower positivity rate than India average. The list of these 14 states include Mizoram, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Sikkim, Tripura, J&K (Union Territory) , Odisha, Assam, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the state has tested 1.94 lakh samples for coronavirus in a single day which is the country’s highest.

The number of tests per million in Bihar is 47,482, which is more than the national average of 47,337, he said.

Stating that the state government has taken plenty of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, Kumar said that its efforts to increase the testing rate have helped in identifying and isolating the positive cases