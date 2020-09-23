Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19: India’s daily testing capacity reaches over 12 lakh. 14 states top chart

Covid-19: India’s daily testing capacity reaches over 12 lakh. 14 states top chart

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the state has tested 1.94 lakh samples for coronavirus in a single day which is the country’s highest.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 08:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

More than 6.5 crore tests have so far been completed in the country. (PTI)

India is now testing more than 12 lakh people for Covid-19 daily, the latest data released by the Union health ministry has revealed. More than 6.5 crore tests have so far been completed in the country. “The improvement in the testing rate is leading to early identification of positive cases which, in turn, will reduce the positivity rate in future,” the ministry said.

A total of 14 states have higher tests per million and lower positivity rate than India average. The list of these 14 states include Mizoram, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Sikkim, Tripura, J&K (Union Territory) , Odisha, Assam, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the state has tested 1.94 lakh samples for coronavirus in a single day which is the country’s highest.

The number of tests per million in Bihar is 47,482, which is more than the national average of 47,337, he said.

Stating that the state government has taken plenty of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, Kumar said that its efforts to increase the testing rate have helped in identifying and isolating the positive cases

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai suburbs experience second highest 24-hr Sept rain in 26 years
Sep 23, 2020 08:40 IST
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Sep 23, 2020 03:34 IST
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 7 states. Here’s what to expect
Sep 23, 2020 07:50 IST
Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging
Sep 23, 2020 07:23 IST

latest news

Schools for classes 9-12 to resume in Bihar from Sep 28
Sep 23, 2020 08:53 IST
IPL 2020: RR, CSK hit joint-most sixes in an IPL match
Sep 23, 2020 08:52 IST
Richa Chadha reacts to Sona Mohapatra’s ‘Actresses for AK’ remark
Sep 23, 2020 08:50 IST
International Day of Sign Languages 2020: Significance and history
Sep 23, 2020 08:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.