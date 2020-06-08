Covid-19: India’s tally increased from 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh in five days

A worker cleans the premises a mall ahead of its reopening in Vasant Kunj, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)

India’s Covid-19 tally has been increasing at a rapid rate. It took just five days for the total number of infections to reach from two lakh to 2.5 lakh.

Data from state governments reported by various news agencies showed that India recorded another spike of almost 10,000 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 2,57,334.

India as been recording increasing number of daily cases. From nearly 8,000 infections a day, the nationwide tally is now increasing by almost 10,000 daily.

India on Sunday reported 9,971 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 287 deaths, another highest spike, in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed.

With a tally of 246,628 infections, India is now the fifth worst-hit country in the world after the United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom, according to America’s Johns Hopkins University.

The surge in numbers came as places of worship, shopping malls and restaurants, are scheduled to open on Monday. It is the first of the three-phase plan for reopening of prohibited activities in non-containment zones with a stringent set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will be in place till June 30.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 1,20,406 while a total of 1,19,292 people had recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry added. Around 48.37 per cent of the patients have recovered so far, a senior ministry official said.

Maharashtra, which reported 3,007 new cases on Sunday on its own, surpassed China which accounted for 83,036 Covid-19 infections to be in the 18th position in the global country tally. It has 85,975 cases of Covid-19.

However, there was some good news from Mumbai’s Dharavi, believed to be Asia’s largest slum and also a hotspot.

In signs that could point to the flattening of the coronavirus curve in Dharavi, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the slum cluster has not reported a single Covid-19 death in the last six days while 939 of the total 1,899 patients have recovered.