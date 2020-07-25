Sections
‘Covid-19 is like common cold’: 100-year-old woman who recovered from coronavirus

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:46 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai, Bellary Karnataka

According to health department officials, her son works at a bank and had tested positive on July 3, after which Hallamma tested positive on July 16 (ANI)

A 100-year-old woman resident of Huvina Hadagali town in Bellary district, Karnataka, recovered from Covid-19 after testing positive for the virus earlier this month.

“Doctors treated me well. Along with regular food, I was eating an apple a day. The doctors are giving me tablets and injection, and I am healthy now. Covid-19 is like a common cold,” said Hallamma while speaking to ANI.

The woman’s son, daughter-in-law, and grandson had also tested positive for the virus, and the family was treated at their home.

According to health department officials, her son works at a bank and had tested positive on July 3, after which Hallamma tested positive on July 16; the 100-year-old reported negative for the virus on July 22.



