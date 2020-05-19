Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19: Kerala concerned as Gulf returnees hiding medical history

Covid-19: Kerala concerned as Gulf returnees hiding medical history

The state has reported 97 Covid-19 positive cases in the last five days, taking the total count to 630, including four deaths.

Updated: May 19, 2020 16:50 IST

By Ramesh Babu, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

These three persons had reportedly tested Covid-19 positive during anti-body tests in Abu Dhabi and they were allowed to board the flight at the last moment. (PTI File Photo)

Kerala is bracing for a surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases because of the influx of stranded expatriates from West Asian countries, who are being evacuated by the central government, and those stuck in other states are also returning home amid the easing of lockdown restrictions that were imposed in end-March to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The state has reported 97 Covid-19 positive cases in the last five days, taking the total count to 630, including four deaths. Of late, there has been a spike when it appeared that Kerala is on the verge of flattening the curve, as the number of active Covid-19 positive cases has risen to 130 from 16 since the influx of Persian Gulf returnees.

Police booked three persons in Kollam under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, on Tuesday on charges of hiding their health condition after they returned to Thiruvananthapuram from Abu Dhabi two days ago. The trio tested Covid-19 positive upon their arrival and had tell-tale symptoms of SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, even before boarding the flight from Abu Dhabi.

Now, state health authorities have asked all their co-passengers to undergo tests on an emergency basis.



Many complaints have surfaced that people often suppress their fever by popping paracetamol tablets before boarding flights to escape thermal scanners.

These three persons had reportedly tested Covid-19 positive during anti-body tests in Abu Dhabi and they were allowed to board the flight at the last moment.

State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had termed their behaviour as “most irresponsible”.

“It’s a serious issue. We’ll take it up this with the central government and the diplomatic missions concerned. We’ve been asking for thorough tests before expatriates are allowed to return home,” the CM had said on Monday.

A 34-year-old nurse, who had recovered, tested Covid-19 positive again on Monday. She was evacuated from Kuwait on May 13, as she is pregnant. Doctors said her case showed that chances of a Covid-19 relapse are high among recovered patients, whose immunity is weak.

“She came back from Kuwait with a cured certificate. She was asked to come back for a re-test and tested positive on Monday. Though it is the first-of-its-kind case in Kerala, this has been reported in other parts of the country,” said Malappuram district medical officer K Sakeena. She said a special medical board has been set up to treat the pregnant nurse.

Kerala is likely to report more Covid-19 positive cases, as 38 international flights and 24 trains are expected to arrive in the state over the next two weeks.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand: Woman who was quarantined on her return from Lucknow commits suicide
May 19, 2020 17:33 IST
China’s Wuhan conducts 467,847 Covid-19 tests, says health authority
May 19, 2020 17:32 IST
Indian nurses start work to combat Covid-19 in UAE
May 19, 2020 17:31 IST
Maharashtra divided into red and non-red zones
May 19, 2020 17:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.